Sepio Capital LP Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $4,997,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $102.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $231.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $91.51 and a fifty-two week high of $122.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

