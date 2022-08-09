Sepio Capital LP Has $3.40 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) by 166.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,636 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 408,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 130,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 372,663 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Get iShares MSCI Poland ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Poland ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:EPOL opened at $14.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a one year low of $12.72 and a one year high of $23.90.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Poland ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.