Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $418,981,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7,930.7% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,520,000 after buying an additional 3,667,087 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,853,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,616,984,000 after buying an additional 1,494,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,638,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,339,000 after buying an additional 1,273,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBB Research Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,733,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $102.28 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.48.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

