Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after acquiring an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,124,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 277,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,120,000 after buying an additional 90,908 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $290,463,000 after buying an additional 82,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.18.

NYSE NOC opened at $470.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.87. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

