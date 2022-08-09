Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.54. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 22,800 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.29, for a total transaction of $1,579,812.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 128,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,881,661.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $180,035.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 149.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 357,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 214,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after buying an additional 166,900 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth $9,873,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Service Co. International by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,488,000 after acquiring an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 291.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 69,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

