Shell plc (SHEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,186 ($26.41) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,150.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £160.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 559.28. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.15) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

Several research firms recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price objective on Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.02) target price on Shell in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,860 ($34.56) price objective (up from GBX 2,570 ($31.05)) on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,801.40 ($33.85).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

