Shiba Inu Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Shiba Inu has a total market cap of $6.57 billion and approximately $620.81 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu Profile

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. The official website for Shiba Inu is www.shiba.win. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy.

Buying and Selling Shiba Inu

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shiba Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.