Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Hits $94,507.02

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $94,507.02 and approximately $90.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

