Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Market Cap Hits $94,507.02

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $94,507.02 and approximately $90.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded up 1% against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Shield Protocol
Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.
Shield Protocol Coin Trading
