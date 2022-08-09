ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV stock opened at $221.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.69 and its 200-day moving average is $177.52. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.01 and a beta of 1.24. ShockWave Medical has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $249.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,488 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWAV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 16.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,933,000 after purchasing an additional 192,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,832,000 after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ShockWave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

