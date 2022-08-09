Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) versus Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Head to Head Survey

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) and Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Alerus Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Shore Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Alerus Financial pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Shore Bancshares pays out 39.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alerus Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Alerus Financial has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shore Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alerus Financial 20.32% 13.29% 1.40% Shore Bancshares 18.56% 7.18% 0.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alerus Financial and Shore Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Alerus Financial and Shore Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alerus Financial $240.04 million 2.03 $52.68 million $2.55 9.57 Shore Bancshares $83.67 million 4.63 $15.37 million $1.21 16.13

Alerus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Shore Bancshares. Alerus Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shore Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Alerus Financial and Shore Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alerus Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shore Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alerus Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.75%. Shore Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given Alerus Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alerus Financial is more favorable than Shore Bancshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Alerus Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Shore Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alerus Financial beats Shore Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alerus Financial

(Get Rating)

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, business term loans, lines of credit, and commercial real estate loans, as well as construction and land development loans; consumer lending products, including residential first mortgage loans; installment loans and lines of credit; and second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers retirement plan administration and investment advisory services, employee stock ownership plan, fiduciary services, payroll, health savings accounts, and other benefit services, as well as individual retirement accounts; and financial planning, investment management, personal and corporate trust, estate administration, and custody services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards, online banking, mobile banking/wallet, payment, private banking, payroll accounts, flex spending accounts, administration, and government health insurance program services. It offers banking services through fourteen offices in North Dakota, Minnesota, and Arizona; and retirement and benefit plans in 50 states through offices located in Michigan, Minnesota, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as First National Bank North Dakota and changed its name to Alerus Financial Corporation in 2000. Alerus Financial Corporation was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services. The company also provides commercial loans, such as secured and unsecured loans, working capital loans, lines of credit, term loans, accounts receivable financing, real estate acquisition and development loans, construction loans, and letters of credit; residential real estate construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and loans to consumers, including home equity, automobile, installment, home improvement, and personal lines of credit, as well as other consumer financing products. In addition, it offers non-deposit products, such as mutual funds and annuities, and discount brokerage services; and trust, asset management, and financial planning services. Further, the company provides merchant credit card clearing, as well as telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services; safe deposit boxes; debit and credit cards; direct deposit of payroll; and automatic teller machine (ATM) services. It operates 29 full service branches, 30 ATMs, and 5 loan production offices in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Howard County, Kent County, Queen Anne's County, Caroline County, Talbot County, Dorchester County, Anne Arundel County, and Worcester County in Maryland; Kent County, Delaware; and Accomack County, Virginia. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

