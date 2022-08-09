SHPING (SHPING) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $270,808.00

SHPING (SHPING) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $19.92 million and $270,808.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,264.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00130508 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00068467 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,423,624 coins. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

