SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

SIBN stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,094. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. SI-BONE has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $549.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.35.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $30,216.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $30,216.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,612.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $43,602.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,648.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,439 shares of company stock valued at $365,329 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

