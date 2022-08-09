Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading Down 13.2%

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 13.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.38 and last traded at $58.76. 19,115 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 536,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 11.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $68.18.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 17.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 340.0% during the second quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

