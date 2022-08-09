SKALE Network Market Cap Tops $234.50 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $234.50 million and approximately $22.58 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,174.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00129019 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00063710 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network (CRYPTO:SKL) is a coin. It launched on September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

