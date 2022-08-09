SKYX Platforms Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SKYX) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 9th

SKYX Platforms’ (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 9th. SKYX Platforms had issued 1,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 10th. The total size of the offering was $23,100,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. After the end of SKYX Platforms’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Price Performance

SKYX opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33. SKYX Platforms has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO John P. Campi acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,567.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dov Shiff purchased 10,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $51,630.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,871,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,465,189.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Campi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,374,567.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 81,656 shares of company stock valued at $297,748 over the last 90 days. 40.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SKYX Platforms

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYX. UBS Group AG bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth $219,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SKYX Platforms during the first quarter worth $421,000.

About SKYX Platforms

(Get Rating)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.