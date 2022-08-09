SmartCash Hits Market Capitalization of $721,211.68 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCash has a total market cap of $721,211.68 and approximately $16,300.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

