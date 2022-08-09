Smaugs NFT (SMG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $260.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $28,870.09 and $260.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000064 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
