SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SmileDirectClub Stock Performance

Shares of SDC opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.23. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SmileDirectClub

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

