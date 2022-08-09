SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $125.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.
SmileDirectClub Stock Performance
Shares of SDC opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.23. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SDC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.20 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.