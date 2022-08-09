Solanium (SLIM) Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Solanium (SLIM) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $10.62 million and $716,054.00 worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 113.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.01905961 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014581 BTC.
Solanium Coin Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Solanium Coin Trading
