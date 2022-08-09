Solrise Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $28,160.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,960 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,105 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solrise Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

