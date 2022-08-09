Solrise Finance Price Hits $0.0312 (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $185,701.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Solrise Finance alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015108 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,100 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Solrise Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Solrise Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.