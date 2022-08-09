Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $12,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of SONY traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.32. 2,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.