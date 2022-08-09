SORA Validator Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,907.00 (VAL)

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. SORA Validator Token has a total market capitalization of $39,813.11 and approximately $36,907.00 worth of SORA Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SORA Validator Token has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SORA Validator Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000409 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,838.15 or 0.99985329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00049866 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028929 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009624 BTC.

SORA Validator Token Profile

SORA Validator Token (CRYPTO:VAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SORA Validator Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,003 coins. The official message board for SORA Validator Token is medium.com/sora-xor. The Reddit community for SORA Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SORA Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. SORA Validator Token’s official website is sora.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

