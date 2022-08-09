Sovryn Trading Up 3.2% This Week (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last week, Sovryn has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Sovryn has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $107,775.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002231 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sovryn
Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,342,242 coins. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC.
Buying and Selling Sovryn
Receive News & Updates for Sovryn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sovryn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.