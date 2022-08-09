S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,582. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.13 and its 200-day moving average is $371.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.