S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 1.2% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in S&P Global by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.32. The company had a trading volume of 19,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,582. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $346.13 and its 200-day moving average is $371.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.