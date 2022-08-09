S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,642,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock worth $10,425,202. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $378.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $126.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $371.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

