Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Spark Networks stock opened at $3.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Spark Networks has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $52.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.09 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 31.47% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spark Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

