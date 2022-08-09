SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.21 and last traded at $25.06. Approximately 717,959 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,953,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 417,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter.

