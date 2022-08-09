SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,388,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:GMF opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.22. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $96.18 and a 12 month high of $131.74.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF
SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.