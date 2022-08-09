SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stock Position Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,277,012 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 2.68% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $118,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 12,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 615.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.88. The stock had a trading volume of 136,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,741,273. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $78.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

