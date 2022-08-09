SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $266,802.16 and $1,060.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 124% against the US dollar.

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,804.15 or 1.00077222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00235625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00157628 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00264855 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00059270 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000220 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

