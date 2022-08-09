Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.
SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.
Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30.
Spirit Airlines Company Profile
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
