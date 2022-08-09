Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.40% from the company’s previous close.

SAVE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 26,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,808,279. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 4,390,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,934,000 after buying an additional 1,430,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,890,000 after buying an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,950,000 after buying an additional 826,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter worth $13,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.