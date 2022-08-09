Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Holdings Lowered by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,740 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPLK. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $111.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.