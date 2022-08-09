Sprott Inc. (SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on August 29th

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

TSE SII opened at C$48.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$46.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.69. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.85. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$41.72 and a 12 month high of C$71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$40.89 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprott will post 2.3177671 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SII. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

