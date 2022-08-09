SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

SPX Price Performance

SPXC traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.87. 162,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.11. SPX has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $68.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.45. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of SPX

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $684,452.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its position in SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 122,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in SPX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in SPX by 74.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SPX by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX by 63.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX

(Get Rating)

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

