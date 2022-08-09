Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SWK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK traded down $4.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,222. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average of $132.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $203.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,015,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,922,000 after buying an additional 149,655 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after buying an additional 570,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

