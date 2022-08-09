Starlink (STARL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.56 Million

Starlink (STARL) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. One Starlink coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a market capitalization of $49.55 million and approximately $2.56 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Starlink has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Starlink alerts:

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 113.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.45 or 0.01905961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Starlink Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So.

Buying and Selling Starlink

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.