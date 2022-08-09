STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Trading 21.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $58,830.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 33.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 167.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.51 or 0.01923297 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004214 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002242 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014477 BTC.
About STARSHIP
STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
STARSHIP Coin Trading
