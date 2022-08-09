Steem Dollars Market Capitalization Tops $37.70 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $37.70 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $3.27 or 0.00013734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,841.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00604586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00263188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000109 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001402 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,513,388 coins. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

