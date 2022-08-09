Stephens Trims Trex (NYSE:TREX) Target Price to $65.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Stephens from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.08% from the stock’s current price.

TREX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Trex has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $140.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after acquiring an additional 220,344 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 0.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,112,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,365,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,943,000 after buying an additional 44,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.