Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays cut Twilio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.54. Twilio has a 12 month low of $77.14 and a 12 month high of $382.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $143,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,919.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bell Bank raised its stake in Twilio by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

