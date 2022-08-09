StockNews.com Downgrades City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

NYSE CIO opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.12. City Office REIT has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $567.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 123,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 50,547 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in City Office REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

