StockNews.com Downgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Hold

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

The RMR Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The RMR Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.