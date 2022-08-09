StockNews.com Downgrades The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) to Hold

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.
The RMR Group Stock Performance
Shares of The RMR Group stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $28.41. The company had a trading volume of 50,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.49. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group
The RMR Group Company Profile
The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.
