StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 0.5 %

MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. The company has a market cap of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.88.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 67.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other MiX Telematics news, Director Ian Jacobs bought 190,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $76,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,744,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 555,225 shares of company stock valued at $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares valued at $13,016. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth $175,000.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

