StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
NASDAQ UG opened at $15.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.28. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%.
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
