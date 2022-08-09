StockNews.com Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $107.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,541,000 after purchasing an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,948,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $266,903,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 998,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,492,000 after buying an additional 33,331 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,843,000 after buying an additional 50,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

