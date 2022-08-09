StockNews.com Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHI. Citigroup decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federated Hermes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $366.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $32,800.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 342,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,558,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,019 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,547 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

