StockNews.com Lowers Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Hold

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Infosys to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of INFY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.27. 9,714,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752,025. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.93. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Infosys by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.