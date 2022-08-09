StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target Raised to C$7.75

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.42.
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
