Storj (STORJ) Price Hits $0.70

Storj (STORJ) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Storj coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002940 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Storj has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Storj has a total market cap of $263.35 million and approximately $24.26 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,815.27 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00132202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00036236 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00069358 BTC.

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 376,065,003 coins. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

